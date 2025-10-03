POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Citrus Connection is adapting to meet the public transportation needs of Polk County residents by expanding its evening hours.

For Shanice Lawson taking the bus is the main way she gets around town.

Watch full report from Rebecca Petit

Citrus Connection extends evening hours after listening to riders' needs

Lawson is not alone, as 70% of bus riders count on the Citrus Connection to get to their jobs.

"To go to work. To get things done, errands, going to the store, things like that," Lawson said.

Service times vary depending on the bus route but the latest is at 7:15 p.m. Lawson said that leaves riders who work evening shifts stranded. She too has had to find an alternate way home.

“I ended up having to call my mom. Actually, she lives up the road from the terminal, so I got lucky. Others aren't as lucky because they’re stuck, and they don't have people to help them get around,” Lawson said.

A 2024 survey showed nearly 65 % of riders said more evening hours was their top priority. Citrus Connection now plans to extend service by three hours on the system’s five busiest routes. A $1.1 million grant from the Florida Department of Transportation is making it possible.

“For those second shift workers, and those service sector employees who had to say no to evening shifts for years, decades, or sometimes their entire life, now, they’re going to be able to say yes to picking up those shifts because the Citrus Connection is running later,” said Tom Phillips, general manager of Citrus Connection.

The pilot program is rolling out in October 2026 and will run for two years. The five key routes that will feature extended service hours are:



Gold Line (U.S. 98 N – Lakeland business corridor)

Blue Line 2 (S. Florida Avenue – Lakeland)

Route 30 (Winter Haven to Legoland)

Route 15 (Lake Alfred to Haines City)

Purple Line (regional connector: Lakeland Downtown Terminal to Winter Haven Downtown Terminal)

Success will be measured by ridership and rider satisfaction.

“That's ten passengers per hour, every single run of every single one of those buses. We’d also be looking for month over month ridership increases,” said Phillips.

For thousands across Polk County, more evening service means more opportunity and a better quality of life.



Share Your Story with Rebecca



Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

Contact Rebecca Petit First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.