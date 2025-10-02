Owner of hot tub and spa repair service arrested for fraud: Hernando deputies

HERNANDO CO., Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said the owner of a local spa and hot tub repair service was arrested on fraud charges.

Deputies said 31-year-old Joseph Luke Kleiber, owner of Soothing Waters Spa Repair, is accused of defrauding multiple people in Hernando County and Citrus County.

HCSO said an investigation revealed Kleiber operated under the business names Soothing Waters Spa Repair LLC and its parent company, Strategic Solutions of Central Florida Inc. Kleiber allegedly accepted payments for repairs and installations yet failed to deliver the agreed-upon services or products.

Victims said Kleiber gave false documentation to appear credible and, in some instances, issued refund checks that were invalid or drawn from closed accounts, per the report.

Investigators also found that Kleiber was not properly licensed or certified to perform work on certain spas and hot tubs that require a license under Florida Statute 489.127.

Deputies said individual losses ranged from several hundred to several thousand dollars. Kleiber was arrested and charged with organized fraud, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and contracting without a license.

Deputies urged anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Kleiber to contact HCSO immediately.

This is an active investigation.