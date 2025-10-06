News to Know for Oct. 6

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and the moon will appear slightly larger and brighter tonight during what's known as a supermoon. It happens when the full moon is closer to Earth in its orbit and, according to NASA, it's the first of three expected supermoons this year. So tonight, step outside and take a look at the sky, because astronomers say everyone in the world can see a supermoon without special equipment, if clear skies permit.

News to Know

FDOT reopens downtown Tampa interchange lanes ahead of schedule : Drivers had faced heavy delays Saturday as lane closures collided with popular events, forcing many to detour through neighborhood streets.

Drivers had faced heavy delays Saturday as lane closures collided with popular events, forcing many to detour through neighborhood streets. Pinellas Park neighbors react to Sunday's deputy-involved shooting: Knicole Miller has lived in the area for more than 37 years and said nothing like this has happened here before.

WFTS

Knicole Miller has lived in the area for more than 37 years and said nothing like this has happened here before. Taste of the Beaches fundraiser makes a comeback to try to drive support for nonprofits and local businesses: For many beach businesses, this fall season has been particularly difficult.

For many beach businesses, this fall season has been particularly difficult. NFL analyst Mark Sanchez arrested after being stabbed in Indianapolis: Authorities say Sanchez, 38, was arrested for battery with injury, unlawful entry into a vehicle and public intoxication.



WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Replay | Good Morning Tampa Bay

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee predicts a dry and comfortable morning with temperatures in the 70s. Clouds will increase throughout the day and we'll see some scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather with Greg Dee Oct 6, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Without a notarized parental consent form, travelers taking a minor abroad on a cruise could be denied boarding and lose their payment. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises confirming cruise line requirements for notarized consent forms when traveling with a minor who is not your child.

Susan Solves It: Cruise Consent Rules

Daly Discoveries

Straz Center delivers free ballet shoes to grade-schoolers at Metropolitan Ministries. The annual giveaway day also includes months of free training by dance professionals.

Straz Center delivers free ballet shoes to grade-schoolers at Metropolitan Ministries

Things to Do this Monday, Oct. 6

Explore five decades of Tampa Bay Buccaneers history through iconic game moments, legendary players, and rare behind-the-scenes photographs at The Bucs at Fifty exhibition.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 120 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa Cost: $25

Create a fall-themed wine glass under the guidance of a local instructor from Practically Pikasso at Paint & Sip.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: $34.10

Power through a high-intensity, full-body workout with bodyweight exercises and dynamic movements at HIIT in the Park.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.