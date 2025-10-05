Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FDOT reopens downtown Tampa interchange lanes ahead of schedule

TAMPA, Fla. — All travel lanes through the Interstate 275/Interstate 4 downtown Tampa interchange reopened Sunday evening, hours ahead of schedule, ending a closure that had snarled traffic and frustrated drivers during a busy weekend of downtown events.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said as of 6 p.m. Sunday, motorists can travel freely through the interchange after crews completed critical bridge construction work ahead of schedule.

Drivers had faced heavy delays Saturday as lane closures collided with popular events, including Mimosa Fest, forcing many to detour through neighborhood streets. Some attendees said they didn’t realize the interstate was shut down until they encountered gridlock.

FDOT explained the work was part of a multi-year safety and operational improvements project aimed at relieving one of Tampa’s most notorious traffic chokepoints. Crews used the weekend closure to install large steel box girders for a new bridge linking southbound I-275 to eastbound I-4.

