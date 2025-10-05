Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Officer-involved shooting under investigation at Pinellas Park

Ajax9/shutterstock.com
Stock image of police lights.
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Police Department (PPPD) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday afternoon in the 4300 block of 82nd Avenue North.

Officials said the incident is being reviewed by the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Taskforce.

This is a developing story.

