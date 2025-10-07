News to Know for Oct. 7

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 New team.

Today is Tuesday, and we’re just days away from the Lightning’s season opener at home on Thursday. The team dropped its official roster yesterday, so now’s the time to see which of your favorite players could hit the ice. With the Bucs pulling off another nail-biting win and the Bulls coming off another victory, it’s a great week to be a Tampa Bay sports fan.

News to Know

Drivers should expect delays as FDOT project begins on Kennedy Boulevard: Crews will begin replacing the drainage system on Kennedy Blvd. from Willow Avenue to Henderson Blvd. in Tampa.

FPL faces pushback as regulators weigh major rate hike: Regulators opened hearings on Florida Power & Light’s proposed four-year rate plan, one of the largest utility hikes in U.S. history. WFTS

1 year later: Clearwater’s apartments still recovering from catastrophic flooding: The apartment complex, located away from the water, experienced dangerous flooding that trapped hundreds of residents in their homes.

Another Senate vote for short-term government funding fails, extending shutdown: A successful bill would have funded the government through Nov. 21, but without progress, the government remains closed.



Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says today will be breezy, partly sunny and warm. East breezes return with gusts over 20 mph at times. We will see a few showers this afternoon, but the coverage will be lower than what we saw on Monday.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A federal judge has struck down the FDA’s push for new graphic cigarette warning labels after siding with a tobacco company that claimed the agency failed to share study data used to design them. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises staying informed about ongoing public health debates so you can understand both the risks involved and the reasons policies may be delayed.

Daly Discoveries

If you like chickens (a lot of chickens) and pumpkins (a lot of pumpkins), we have the perfect weekend activity for you and your family.

Things to Do this Tuesday, Oct. 7

Move to the beat with Latin-inspired dance moves and energizing aerobic exercises at Zumba in the Park.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Relax with vibrant colors, soft fabrics, and friendly conversation while learning the basics of sewing or working on creative projects at Sew Chill.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa Cost: Free

Test your haunted history, classic horror film, and Halloween tradition knowledge at Halloween Trivia Night.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free



