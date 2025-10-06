Lightning announce season-opening roster for 2025-2026

TAMPA, Fla. — The Bolts announce their season-opening roster ahead of the start of the regular season play on Thursday.

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced the opening day roster will have 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goaltenders.

Three forwards, Zemgus Girgensons, Niko Huuhtanen, and Nick Paul, will not be available to start the season due to injury, the Lightning said.



TBL Roster by ABC Action News

The Tampa Bay Lightning begin the season at home against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 7 p.m.

All Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here.

The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.