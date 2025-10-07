Drivers should expect delays as FDOT drainage project begins on Kennedy Boulevard

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is starting a $23 million project along a stretch of Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa.

Crews will begin replacing the drainage system on Kennedy Blvd. from Willow Avenue to Henderson Blvd. in Tampa.

Drivers reported that the road frequently floods during hurricanes and even heavy thunderstorms.

"Unfortunately, there are some flooding problems around that area so the stormwater sewer system will be replaced. We’re adding more inlets along the area so it rains really heavy, the rainwater can get off the roadway more quickly. We’re also resurfacing the area and adding signals out there," said Kris Carson with the Florida Department of Transportation.

Kris Carson with FDOT said crews are starting to shift traffic along Kennedy Blvd.

"Right now, our crews are working on shifting the traffic to the north side of the roadway so all the workers will be on the south and that is going to be in a place for approximately six months and then we’ll do the reverse. We’ll shift traffic to the south side of the roadway so it is going be slow going through there and quite a bit of congestion," said Carson.

Tom Feaster lives nearby. He was familiar with the project, which includes repaving the streets.

"I've noticed a lot on Kennedy Blvd, I think the latest is the paving of the streets that has been long overdue, and it's finally happening, and I'm excited about it," he said.

Other drivers know to expect delays, but said Kennedy Blvd. is often congested.

"I feel like the traffic on Kennedy is always bad, so especially at this time, 4:00 p.m., it can be quite a pain to get downtown," said driver Rachel Newcombe.

The project also includes the addition of new curb ramps and sidewalks. It also includes new traffic signals on Habana Avenue, Fremont Avenue, and Oregon Avenue.

Carson said drivers should expect delays and also noted the speed limit will be reduced from 40 mph to 30 mph in the construction zone.

The project is expected to be completed by Spring 2027.

Drivers may sign up for traffic alerts through FDOT. For more information, click here.



