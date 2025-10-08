News to Know for Oct. 8

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, and if you’re out after sunset, you may be able to catch the Draconid meteor shower at its peak. It’s not the most dramatic show of the year, but a few bright streaks could still light up the sky just after dusk. The best part is you don’t have to stay up late to catch it, since it's one of the few meteor showers visible in the early evening. If the conditions are right with clear skies and low light, you may spot a few from here in Florida.

News to Know

4 people injured after vehicle crashes into Pasco County home: Officials said the victims include two adults who were inside the home and one adult and one child who were inside the car

Skyway Bridge fishing piers causing daily bird injuries: Rescue groups report dozens of seabirds getting hooked, entangled, or killed each week as fishing activity continues near the iconic bridge.

Jury finds man guilty of murdering his girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter: On April 24, 2024, deputies were called to a mobile home in Dover after receiving a 911 call from a roommate who arrived home and found the victims.



Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect a dry and clear start to the day. Temperatures will be comfortable in the low 70s with a light breeze. Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon, with rain coverage dropping way down to 10% or less.

Susan Solves It

Federal regulators fined Disney $10 million after accusing the company of illegally collecting children’s data from YouTube videos and using it to target ads, violating federal privacy laws. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises parents to monitor the online content their children watch and ensure it is properly labeled as “made for kids” to help safeguard personal data.

Things to Do this Wednesday, Oct. 8

Enjoy seasonal tales with Mother Boo at the pumpkin patch, surrounded by the magic of autumn.

When: 10:30 a.m. Where: 1602 W. Snow Ave, Tampa Cost: Free

Create your own festive pumpkin centerpiece filled with fall colors at Keel Farms.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: $77

Laugh along with Damon Darling as he brings his national “Gotta Dollar Tour” to Tampa.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 1600 E 8th Ave C-112, Tampa Cost: $832



