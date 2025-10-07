Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jury finds man guilty of murdering his girlfriend, her 4-year-old daughter: HillsboroughSAO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter after a week-long Jury trial in Hillsborough County.

The Hillsborough County State Attorney (HillsboroughSAO) said Angel Gabriel Cuz Choc was found guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter.

On April 24, 2024 Deputies were called to a mobile home on the 3700 block of Sumner Road in Dover around 5:30 p.m. They were called after receiving a 911 call from a roommate who arrived home and found the victims, Amalia Coc Choc de Pec, 36, and 4-year-old Estrella Anastasia Pec Coc. dead from stab wounds in the attack.

Cuz Choc was identified as a suspect and arrested on April 25 after being located by Hillsborough County deputies in a wooded area.

During the trial, Cruz Choc took the stand in his own defense and claimed he did not remember killing the victims. Investigators presented weapons tied to the crimes along with surveillance video showing him chasing his girlfriend just hours before she was found stabbed, the state attorney said.

The same jury will be seated for the penalty phase and decide if Cruz Choc is sentenced to death or spends the rest of his life in prison, HillsboroughSAO said.

