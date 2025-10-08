Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4 people, including child, injured after vehicle crashes into Pasco County home

Four people, including a child, were injured when a car crashed into a home in Pasco County, according to fire rescue officials.
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Four people, including a child, were injured when a car crashed into a home in Pasco County, according to fire rescue officials.

Pasco County Fire Rescue (PCFR) said the victims include two adults who were inside the home and one adult and one child who were inside the car.

All were transported to the hospital with various injuries.

Izaya Sprague said his aunt and a friend were inside the house when the car crashed into the living room.

"We got a call from my family and it's like come to your aunt's house a car went through the house," said Sprague.

Sprague said his aunt was alert and talking at the hospital, but he did not know the extent of her injuries.

Tampa Bay 28 also spoke to a family member of the woman and child in the car. He said they were both alive and at a local hospital.

The crash caused significant damage to the home. The Red Cross has been notified to assist the occupants.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is leading the investigation into the crash. Authorities have not released the circumstances surrounding the crash.

47056764-car into house2.png

