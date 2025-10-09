News to Know for Oct. 9

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and the weekend is finally in sight. Forecasters say Tampa Bay will see plenty of sunshine over the next few days, with mild mornings and warm, dry afternoons. It'll be the perfect weather to really experience a Florida fall by checking out local Halloween events, pumpkin patches, and spooky season festivities while still enjoying the sunny weather.

News to Know

New funding could help St. Pete families still recovering from Hurricane Helene: One year after Hurricanes Helene and Milton, people are still struggling to get back on their feet.

Florida lawmakers set sights on affordability crisis ahead of 2026 session: As Floridians grapple with record-high housing costs, lawmakers in both parties are promising action when the 2026 legislative session begins in January.

WFTS

Lake Bonny flood victim returns home a year after Milton, leaders seek to limit future flooding: For 11 months, Misty Wells and her husband rebuilt every inch of their home. It was lost when Hurricane Milton sent Lake Bonny rushing in.

Trump announces Israel and Hamas agree to 'first phase' of a peace deal in Gaza: "This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line," President Trump wrote.



Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect a dry start to the morning with temperatures in the 70s. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy, and we'll see a few scattered showers east of I-75.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Oct 9 2025 AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Federal investigators are warning about "phantom hackers" who target older victims and drain life savings, costing over $1 billion last year alone. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises watching for urgent virus pop-ups or anyone asking for remote access, and to run a full security scan if you suspect a scam.

Susan Solves It: Phantom Hacker Threat

Bolts are Back

The puck drops tonight on the Lightning’s 2025 season as they host the Ottawa Senators at Benchmark International Arena.

Coverage for opening night starts at 6 p.m. on the Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Thursday, Oct. 9

Watch the Lightning face the Senators in the season-opener game at the Benchmark International Arena.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa Cost: $50

Explore the galleries and enjoy the artwork during the Tampa Museum of Art’s pay-as-you-will evening.

When: 4 p.m. Where: 120 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa Cost: Free / Pay as you will

Laugh out loud with Heather McMahan as she brings her Bamboozled Tour to the historic Tampa Theatre stage.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $46



