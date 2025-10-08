New funding could help St. Pete families still recovering from Hurricane Helene

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — One year after Hurricanes Helene and Milton, people are still struggling to get back on their feet, but soon, many families could start getting some financial help.

The City of St. Pete has announced a new action plan, called Sunrise St. Pete, which was recently approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

It includes about $159 million that would be used for long-term recovery efforts.

Cynthia Sprouse-Baker is one of the many people in St. Pete still displaced after Hurricane Helene.

"I can't imagine if I didn't have such wonderful friends and family, of where I would be. I'd be on the street because I would not be able to stay in this house," said Sprouse-Baker.

She said she's still working to get her house fixed after issues with her permit.

"It's a sad state of affairs," she said.

Matt Thorn also lost his home during Helene last year.

He knows many people are still trying to pick up the pieces.

"There are people who are still struggling, and that life doesn't necessarily go back to normal relatively quickly," said Thorn.

But soon, there could be more help available through Sunrise St. Pete.

Some of the new programs include money to elevate homes, provide homebuyer assistance, and disaster-relief reimbursement.

"You're replacing things, and you're going through this process of trauma and it's one less thing you have to worry about," said Thorn.

Another program would focus on infrastructure mitigation and stormwater improvements.

"We have some tremendous issues as far as flooding of streets, even in rainstorms…things like that. So I hope they put that money to good use," said Sprouse-Baker

Sprouse-Baker also hopes some money will be used to help improve and speed up the permitting process.

"It's extremely exhausting, it's stressful, then you get yourself so worked up that it starts to affect your health," said Sprouse-Baker.

The city could begin launching some programs early next year, something Thorn said will make a difference.

"I think the most important thing is to not forget," said Thorn.



Share Your Story with Casey



Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County. From South St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

Contact Casey Albritton First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County. From South St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.