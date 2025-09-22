News to Know for Sept. 22

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, Sept. 22, and today is officially the first day of fall. Bucs fans are riding high as the season changes after a thrilling 29-27 win over the Jets last night. Looking at today’s forecast, it’s clear fall in Florida won’t bring crisp air just yet, but it will include more nice tailgating weather as the Bucs continue their undefeated season.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says to expect a warm first day of fall with highs nearing the mid-90s. This morning will be partly cloudy, and the clouds should hang around throughout the day.

Susan Solves It

Simple changes, such as paying on time, lowering credit usage, and correcting report errors, can significantly improve your credit score. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises paying bills on time, keeping credit utilization low, and regularly checking your credit report for errors to protect and improve your score.

Susan Solves It: Credit Boost

Things to Do this Monday, Sept. 22

Savor a guided tasting of 2XO Whiskeys paired with artfully crafted appetizers from Beacon’s culinary team.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 510 Water St, Tampa Cost: TBD

Swing through a day of golf and camaraderie to support life-saving cardiovascular care with ForHearts Worldwide.

When: 9 a.m. Where: 13903 Clubhouse Dr, Tampa Cost: $250

Power through a high-intensity, full-body workout with bodyweight exercises and dynamic movements at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free



