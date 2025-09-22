News to Know for Sept. 22

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.
Today is Monday, Sept. 22, and today is officially the first day of fall. Bucs fans are riding high as the season changes after a thrilling 29-27 win over the Jets last night. Looking at today’s forecast, it’s clear fall in Florida won’t bring crisp air just yet, but it will include more nice tailgating weather as the Bucs continue their undefeated season.
News to Know
- Hillsborough County cameras will soon target speeders throughout the school day: Currently, cameras are active only during drop-off and pick-up times, which vary from school to school.
Baker Mayfield leads undefeated Buccaneers to another thrilling victory, 29-27 over winless Jets: The Bucs overcame a late surge by the Jets, who erased a 17-point deficit before Mayfield orchestrated a scoring drive in the closing minutes for the third straight week.
- Tampa celebrated World Car Free Day with a community celebration: The city unveiled a bike-friendly 5.5-mile route connecting Midtown Tampa to downtown and Ybor City, giving cyclists a safe option to explore without a car.
- Fire destroys multiple structures and campers in Dunnellon: Firefighters were dispatched around 4:28 p.m. on Sept. 19 and arrived to find a 30-foot camper trailer fully engulfed in flames.
WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Ally Blake says to expect a warm first day of fall with highs nearing the mid-90s. This morning will be partly cloudy, and the clouds should hang around throughout the day.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:
Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay
Susan Solves It
Simple changes, such as paying on time, lowering credit usage, and correcting report errors, can significantly improve your credit score. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises paying bills on time, keeping credit utilization low, and regularly checking your credit report for errors to protect and improve your score.
Things to Do this Monday, Sept. 22
- Savor a guided tasting of 2XO Whiskeys paired with artfully crafted appetizers from Beacon’s culinary team.
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: 510 Water St, Tampa
- Cost: TBD
- Swing through a day of golf and camaraderie to support life-saving cardiovascular care with ForHearts Worldwide.
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: 13903 Clubhouse Dr, Tampa
- Cost: $250
- Power through a high-intensity, full-body workout with bodyweight exercises and dynamic movements at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.
- When: 6 p.m.
- Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa
- Cost: Free
Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.