Tampa celebrates World Car Free Day with community celebration

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa joined more than 2,000 cities in 46 countries Saturday to celebrate World Car Free Day, an annual event promoting sustainable transportation.

The festivities took place in Midtown Tampa, aiming to highlight the benefits of reducing car dependency and encouraging residents to explore alternative modes of transportation, including biking, walking, and public transportation.

City leaders, representatives from TECO, and members of the Tampa Bay Lightning joined the celebration. The city also unveiled a bike-friendly 5.5-mile route connecting Midtown Tampa to downtown and Ybor City, giving cyclists a safe and scenic option to explore the city without a car.

"It's a great day to leave your car at home and ride your bike, or walk anywhere in our city," said Mayor Jane Castor.

World Car Free Day is celebrated globally to inspire communities to find greener, healthier ways to move through their cities while enjoying the local culture and amenities along the way.