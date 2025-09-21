Fire destroys multiple structures and campers in Dunnellon: CCFR

DUNNELLON, Fla. — Multiple structures and campers were destroyed Friday afternoon after a fire broke out on North Manila Terrace in Dunnellon, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR).

Firefighters were dispatched around 4:28 p.m. on Sept. 19 and arrived to find a 30-foot camper trailer fully engulfed in flames, along with a nearby shed and a brush fire. A smaller camper on the property had already burned to the frame before crews arrived, officials said.

Engine 9 from DeRosa started the attack on the fire, while additional units provided water supply and worked to contain the surrounding brush fire. Several propane tanks near the burning camper were safely removed.

Firefighters said no residents were at the property, and searches of the debris confirmed no one was inside.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental, originating near a battery bank and charger before spreading to the campers, shed, and nearby brush. All affected structures were declared total losses.

Once hazards were secured, the scene was turned over to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).