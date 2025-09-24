News to Know for Sept. 24

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, and while the calendar may say we’re in September, today will feel like a typical Florida summer day: very hot and very humid. With heat indexes in the triple digits this afternoon, it’s probably not the best day to plan outdoor activities, but the good news is the evening should bring a little relief, giving you the perfect chance to catch a sunset and soak in that summertime nostalgia.

News to Know

Surgeon General attempts to clear up confusion over COVID-19 vaccine availability in Florida: Since the beginning of the month, Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone has been reporting on Floridians seeking the shot but having a tough time finding one.

Officials look for homelessness in Pasco County: Homelessness continues to be an issue across Tampa Bay, including in Pasco County. Nathan Cantie, director of the nonprofit The Hope Shot, says the problem isn't going away.

WFTS

No clear plan yet as Florida House committee studies property tax relief: Lawmakers wrapped up two days of hearings on property taxes, ending without a clear plan for how to deliver relief but signaling major changes could be coming.

Lawmakers wrapped up two days of hearings on property taxes, ending without a clear plan for how to deliver relief but signaling major changes could be coming. St. Pete Pride fundraises for events next year after Tampa Pride cancellation: Tampa Pride has announced that it is canceling its 2026 Pride events due to a decrease in sponsorship resulting from the economy and political climate.



WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 9:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says to expect another hot and humid day with a slight chance for afternoon showers and storms inland. This pattern looks like it holds steady with a few more clouds into the weekend.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Volvo joins other automakers in offering its own driver-focused insurance policies, aiming for more personalized rates and streamlined claims. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises consumers to compare multiple insurers before choosing coverage, even if automaker-branded policies promise convenience.

Susan Solves It: Volvo Insurance Move

Daly Discoveries

Tipacanoe Creamery in Weeki Wachee is a family-run, all-natural ice cream shop. Theresa Sather is a former grade-school teacher who loves hand-making sweet treats.

Tipacanoe Creamery in Weeki Wachee is a family-run, all-natural ice cream shop

Things to Do this Wednesday, Sept. 24

Learn sewing skills and create fun projects in a colorful, relaxed environment with AMRoC Fab Lab’s Sew Chill sessions.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa Cost: Free

Laugh along with Jimmy Carr’s sharp, dark comedy as he brings his Laughs Funny tour to Tampa Theatre’s historic stage.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $48.50

Experience life in a historic Florida farming and ranching community while learning cowhunter skills at Cracker Country’s Homeschool Day.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 N, Tampa Cost: $14



