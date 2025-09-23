St. Pete Pride fundraises for events next year after Tampa Pride cancellation

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Pete Pride is ramping up its fundraising efforts after Tampa Pride announced it is cancelling pride events for 2026.

Chelsie Graddy works at the popcorn shop in St. Pete and supports St. Pete Pride.

With over 30 kinds of popcorn at the Sunshine City Popcorn Company, there's a flavor for everyone.

"You could be whatever color, whatever race, whatever sexual identity you want, you will get the freshest popcorn we have to offer, we don't look at that kind of stuff," said Graddy.

Graddy said everyone is welcome in her shop.

"It's based on community, openness, freshness, and quality, and I've had every walk of life come through these doors, and that's why we do have the pride flag and the American flag, and any other flag is welcome," said Graddy.

That's why she's a big supporter of St. Pete Pride.

Organizers with St. Pete Pride said they are ramping up fundraiser efforts now.

"Really encouraging our partners, hey this is the time that we need you to double down on your support and not step away but really lock arms with us as we continue to push forward," said Dr. Byron Green-Calisch with St. Pete Pride.

Over the last few years, St. Pete Pride leaders have said they've lost approximately $150,000 in funding from sponsors, but that's not going to stop them from holding their events.

"That has slowly trickled down. We saw a sharp decrease this past year, our 2025 season where we did see less engagement from partners that have been with us for a while that shared different reasons to why they were unable to engage with us this year," said Dr. Green-Calisch.

Tampa Pride has announced that it is canceling its 2026 Pride events due to a decrease in sponsorship resulting from the economy and political climate.

Since that announcement, Dr. Byron Green-Calisch said St. Pete Pride has received more support in the last few days.

"As we move forward, we know it's going to be tough, but I really am excited to lean on our partners, to lean on our allies, to lean on our community members," said Dr. Byron Green-Calisch.

Graddy said without the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Pete, business has been down, and a loss of St. Pete Pride would hurt local business owners even more.

"It's during a time when we are slow generally, you know, so having that event definitely helps us get through to Halloween because we do an event on Halloween," said Graddy.

She hopes that, regardless of what happens with Pride events, the City of St. Pete will continue to show its support.

"It doesn't matter if you're married to a man or woman, if you're a good person, you're a good person and you belong here," said Graddy.



Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County. From South St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, she's there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

