Officials look for solutions to homelessness in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Homelessness continues to be an issue across Tampa Bay, including in Pasco County.

Nathan Cantie, director of the nonprofit The Hope Shot, which helps people experiencing homelessness across the county, says the problem isn’t going away.

And Cantie worries the current economic climate makes it even harder for people to stay afloat.

“It’s really very difficult with the amount of wages — minimum wage and the cost of living — for an individual to sustain,” he said. “Most people have the idea that homeless people are there by choice, but most of the time it’s a mental health disorder, it’s a substance abuse disorder, or it’s just economics.”

Pasco County leaders have set a goal of making homelessness rare, “short-lived, and never repeated.” Taking an initial step toward that goal, county leaders hosted a town hall meeting Tuesday night to listen to the community’s experiences and ideas.

"It’s really an opportunity for citizens to come out and share their thoughts. What their experiences are. What their needs are,” said James Walters, the county’s administrator over Homeless Programs.

Officials like Walters and Brian Hoben, the county’s director of Community Services, are looking at where the problem is most apparent and exploring partnerships and resources to address it.

"We’re looking at many different approaches,” Hoben said. “Homelessness is a very complex issue across many different communities."

A solution won’t happen overnight, but Cantie believes the Tuesday town hall was a promising start.

“The awareness and the communication in this county are pretty far ahead of other counties,” he said.

In 2024, Pasco County counted 695 homeless people. Only 268 were sheltered, leaving 427 without a roof.

Pasco County would also like to hear your thoughts and opinions on homelessness. You can complete this survey or attend the second of two town hall meetings, which will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at the Saint Leo University Wellness Center at 12338 Priory Circle in San Antonio.



Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area's growth firsthand. He keeps his eye on the City of Lakeland, our agriculture community, and helping you navigate everyday expenses.

