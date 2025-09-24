Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Officials look for solutions to homelessness in Pasco County

Screenshot 2025-09-23 at 9.00.18 PM.png
WFTS
Screenshot 2025-09-23 at 9.00.18 PM.png
Posted

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Homelessness continues to be an issue across Tampa Bay, including in Pasco County.

Nathan Cantie, director of the nonprofit The Hope Shot, which helps people experiencing homelessness across the county, says the problem isn’t going away.

And Cantie worries the current economic climate makes it even harder for people to stay afloat.

“It’s really very difficult with the amount of wages — minimum wage and the cost of living — for an individual to sustain,” he said. “Most people have the idea that homeless people are there by choice, but most of the time it’s a mental health disorder, it’s a substance abuse disorder, or it’s just economics.”

Pasco County leaders have set a goal of making homelessness rare, “short-lived, and never repeated.” Taking an initial step toward that goal, county leaders hosted a town hall meeting Tuesday night to listen to the community’s experiences and ideas.

"It’s really an opportunity for citizens to come out and share their thoughts. What their experiences are. What their needs are,” said James Walters, the county’s administrator over Homeless Programs.

Officials like Walters and Brian Hoben, the county’s director of Community Services, are looking at where the problem is most apparent and exploring partnerships and resources to address it.

"We’re looking at many different approaches,” Hoben said. “Homelessness is a very complex issue across many different communities."

A solution won’t happen overnight, but Cantie believes the Tuesday town hall was a promising start.

“The awareness and the communication in this county are pretty far ahead of other counties,” he said.

In 2024, Pasco County counted 695 homeless people. Only 268 were sheltered, leaving 427 without a roof.

Pasco County would also like to hear your thoughts and opinions on homelessness. You can complete this survey or attend the second of two town hall meetings, which will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at the Saint Leo University Wellness Center at 12338 Priory Circle in San Antonio.


Share Your Story with Chad

Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He keeps his eye on the City of Lakeland, our agriculture community, and helping you navigate everyday expenses. Use the form below to share your story ideas with Chad.
Contact Chad Mills

.

Hillsborough County cameras will soon target speeders throughout the school day

Drivers in 29 Hillsborough County school zones will soon face photo enforcement throughout the entire school day.

Hillsborough County cameras will soon target speeders throughout the school day

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.