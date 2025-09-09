News to Know for Sept. 9

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, and another cloudy day is rolling over the Tampa Bay-area. With rain likely along the coast, it may not be the best beach day, but there are plenty of ways to stay busy indoors. Still riding the Tampa pride after a weekend of football wins? Head to Armature Works for a hands-on workshop where you can make your own Tampa Bay–inspired candle. Not into sports? No worries, it's never too early for spooky season, so take advantage of the chance to craft a Halloween-themed candle instead. Either way, you’ll head home with a cozy reminder that rainy days don’t have to be boring.

News to Know

FDA considers lowering orange juice sweetness as Florida growers struggle: In the heart of Florida, orange groves once told stories of abundance and prosperity. Today, they tell a story of struggle and survival.

In the heart of Florida, orange groves once told stories of abundance and prosperity. Today, they tell a story of struggle and survival. Civil rights attorneys call on DOJ to investigate Jacksonville deputies after Black man was struck at traffic stop: A viral video showed a deputy breaking through a man's side window, striking him, pulling him out of the car, where he is then held by officers and struck repeatedly and taken down forcefully to the ground.

Kira Viveiros

A viral video showed a deputy breaking through a man's side window, striking him, pulling him out of the car, where he is then held by officers and struck repeatedly and taken down forcefully to the ground. Clearwater woman hopes to keep her pet peacock after finding egg in front yard: Clearwater Police said a city ordinance prohibits homeowners from possessing certain types of wildlife.

Clearwater Police said a city ordinance prohibits homeowners from possessing certain types of wildlife. Global warming is driving up Americans' sugar intake, study finds: As temperatures rise, Americans are increasing their consumption of both sugary drinks and cold desserts such as ice cream.



WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Replay | Good Morning Tampa Bay

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect more clouds and rain today with temperatures in the 70s this morning. Low pressure continues to sit and spin to our west, keeping cloud cover high and bringing periods of rain, especially along the coast.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Daly Discoveries

Dunedin Mocktail Walk will feature 16 bars and restaurants mixing alcohol-free drinks. This Sunday's event is from 2 p.m. to -7 p.m. Tickets are $22.

Dunedin Mocktail Walk will feature 16 bars and restaurants mixing alcohol-free concoctions

Things to Do this Tuesday, Sept. 9

Sweat through energizing workouts, cool off with cold plunges, relax in guided saunas, and connect with the wellness community at Sparkman Wharf.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 615 Channelside Dr, Tampa Cost: $38.56

Experience over 700 masterpieces by Van Gogh and Monet through immersive projections, soundscapes, VR journeys, and hands-on creative activities.

When: 12 p.m. Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa Cost: $37.80

Create your own Tampa Bay–inspired candle with custom scents, soy wax, and a touch of local flair at this hands-on workshop at Armature Works.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: $150



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.