Clearwater woman hopes to keep her pet peacock after finding egg in front yard

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Clearwater woman is hoping to keep her pet peacock after Clearwater Police said a city ordinance prohibits homeowners from possessing certain types of wildlife.

Kira Viveiros found an egg in her front yard about four months ago.

She said sanctuaries could not help and told her that the bird's mother should return within 24 hours.

Kira said that days passed, and the egg was abandoned, so she bought an incubator.

"I just wanted to save it so I got an incubator and he hatched a month later, but we had to assist because he would not have survived if we didn't," said Kira.

She said the peacock had become a pet, and she had cared for the bird ever since its birth.

"He'll still go under the covers and snuggle and stuff like that. He loves TV. He became just very like a domestic pet. We easily could have just easily put him outside in a pen, but he got a little bit more spoiled than that," said Kira.

Kira said peacocks roam the Clearwater neighborhood.

"They just roam. They go on the roofs. Most of the neighbors I know and people in this neighborhood are very kind and love the peacocks. People stop their cars to let them cross the road," she said.

She said on Labor Day, a misunderstanding between a neighbor led to the Clearwater Police being called to her home.

"There was just a misunderstanding from the neighbor. She thought we just captured the bird when really she didn't know that we've had it inside the whole time. It was her first time seeing it," she said.

Clearwater Police officers advised Kira that she was violating city ordinance by keeping wildlife without a permit. She was warned she could face fines related to potential code violations.

Kira Viveiros

A spokesperson for the Clearwater Police Department stated that officers could have issued an ordinance violation, but instead provided a warning due to the unique circumstances.

The spokesperson added, "Pinellas County Animal Services appears best suited to handle this because they have the ability to cite the owner and may even have resources to assist the owner in re-homing the animal. In the event those approaches aren't successful, they have the means to remove the animal whereas we do not."

Kira started an online petition, which has more than 500 signatures. She said many people support her keeping the bird as a pet. She also hopes to speak with members of the Clearwater City Council.

Currently, she said the peacock is safe at a nearby wildlife sanctuary. She hopes the situation can be resolved.

"I love him so much, and if you saw him with me, you would see that too. He is very attached," she said.