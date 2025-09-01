News to Know for September 1

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Happy Labor Day! The first ever Labor Day was celebrated on Sept. 5, 1882, in New York City after labor activists and unions pushed for recognition of the workers who made America's strength and prosperity. By 1894, 23 more states adopted the holiday, and on June 28, 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed a law making the first Monday in September a national holiday.

News to Know

Museum teaches students how to create their own comic book characters: Home-schooled students had the chance to create their own superheroes and write their own comic strips at the Imagine Museum in St. Pete.

Man arrested after painting 'Go Back to Mexico' on Hispanic-owned business: A Largo man was arrested and charged with criminal mischief after he spray-painted "Go Back to Mexico" on a Hispanic-owned auto body shop in Clearwater, a report stated.

Pier 60 in Clearwater set to partially reopen on Labor Day: After being shut down for months due to last year’s hurricanes, Pier 60 in Clearwater Beach, is set to partially reopen on Labor Day.

After being shut down for months due to last year’s hurricanes, Pier 60 in Clearwater Beach, is set to partially reopen on Labor Day. Brandon Lowe's grand slam helps Rays beat Nationals 7-4: Brandon Lowe hit a grand slam in Tampa Bay's six-run second inning, Everson Pereira drove in two runs and the Rays beat the Washington Nationals 7-4 to sweep the three-game series on Sunday.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says Labor Day skies look great. Starting off in the mid to upper 70s, most of us get to nearly 90s degrees today. There is a small chance for a few showers and storm this afternoon and evening mainly inland.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Monday Morning Forecast Sept. 1

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Things to Do this Labor Day

Enjoy a game of Jukebox Bingo at Keel Farms!

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free

Catch a showing of the 2025 film "What We Hide," starring Jesse Williams, McKenna Grace, and Dacre Montgomery at the Tampa Theatre.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $12

Create your own bonsai at Bonsai & Brews at Yunegling Draft Haus.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 11109 North 30th Street, Tampa Cost: $75



