Pier 60 in Clearwater set to partially reopen on Labor Day after hurricane repairs

CLEARWATER, Fla. — After being shut down for months due to last year’s hurricanes, Pier 60 in Clearwater Beach, is set to partially reopen on Labor Day.

"[I] try to see the dolphins, just feeling like you're out in the ocean without actually being out there, just the scenery, the vibes, the atmosphere," said Alex Mann, visiting from Wisconsin.

Mann said he was disappointed to see the pier closed.

"It's the first time I've come here, and this is as far as we've gone," said Mann. "We always go to the end. I don't like it, but I guess this is it."

But that’s changing as of Labor Day – with a partial reopening, from the bait house to the "T" at the end of the pier.

Guest will be able pay an entrance fee and fish from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

"I’m excited, I think it’s going to bring more people in, and people are going to be super stoked to go all the way out," said Reign Wilson, a small business owner on the pier.

Wilson has had a booth on the pier for about two years – selling all-natural bath and body products.

She said her business, Sunset Reign, has done so well that she was able to quit her full-time job.

So, when it shut down for construction – it hindered business.

"It stopped everything in my world," said Wilson. "This is what we call slow, but there are still so many people out on the beach."

She said she relies heavily on tourism.

"Without the pier, this is like home for me. Being used to being here every day, and being able to create my own schedule, spend time with my daughter, it just affected a lot when the hurricanes happened," said Wilson.

Even so, Florida is breaking records by having more than 34 million visitors during the second quarter of this year. Visit Florida is even reporting St. Petersburg-Clearwater has some of the fastest growth (+14.0%).

"The pier is pretty what has launched my business," said Wilson.

AMPLIFY Clearwater’s President, Amanda Payne, said she is proud of Clearwater’s resilience in bouncing back from the hurricanes.

She said, "Clearwater has proven once again that when our city, business community, and partners come together, we can overcome challenges and make our destination stronger than ever.”

She credited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Phillies for their generous contributions to the recovery efforts.

Even with more rain in the forecast this holiday weekend, it didn’t wipe the smile off Mann's face.

"We'll take a little bit of rain over 62 degrees," said Mann. "It's always better than back in Wisconsin."



