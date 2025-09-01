Imagine Museum teaches students how to create their own comic book characters

ST. PETE, Fla. — Home school students had the chance to create their own superheroes and write their own comic strips at the Imagine Museum in St. Pete. It’s all part of their back-to-school programming.

Shannon Live, with Bat City Comic Professionals says, comic books aren’t just fun they are educational. It’s the mission behind the non-profit organization.

“We teach reading, writing and art skills to kids, teens and adults, and we do it all through comic books, and the reason why is because we found scientifically and educationally that comics are a great way to get past the filter of being afraid of learning,” said Live.

This back-to-school season the Imagine Museum invited Bat City to come in and work with home school families to create their own characters and comic strips. They call it Home School Heroes.

“Instilling a love of art in young people is so important so it’s been really great seeing people get excited about art and come in and ready to go and create their own stuff too, so it’s been really awesome,” said Imagine Museum educational coordinator Katie Enzor.

These families say it’s a great way to keep the kids’ imaginations fresh going into the new year.

“We are not really like sitting at home, we really like to get out and adventure, and so having opportunities like this and connect with other home school families is a really great opportunity,” said one parent.

For seventh-grader Sofia, one comic strip led to one million ideas.

“I think I want to pursue a career,” said Sofia.

Imagine Museum says the timing of the event couldn’t be more perfect, they currently have two exhibits dedicated to comics.

One of them features local artist Amanda Conner.

“She is a very well-known comic artists, you’ve probably seen some of her pieces if you are familiar with comic books, she is really well known for her Harley Quinn designs,” said Enzor.

Live says it’s nice to know the comic book world is in good hands with the next generation.

“My favorite part is getting to see them get excited about it and coming back and showing me what they created,” said Live. “Seeing their finished product and them saying, ‘look at what I did.’”



