PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — At 71 years old, Dotti Wild says most people who see her walking her dog through her neighborhood would never know about the health battle she has been fighting for decades.

“The people I wave at when I'm walking my doggy with my walker, they don't know that I have MS,” Wild said. “They have no clue.”

Watch: Pasco County woman’s medical debt highlights options for others

Pasco County woman’s medical debt highlights options for others

Wild was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at 46. Since then, she has undergone a long list of medical procedures, including two heart surgeries.

Today, she estimates she owes $25,000+ in medical debt.

WATCH | I-Team Special: Your Money, Their Medicine

Wild told Tampa Bay 28's I-Team that calls about the money she owes come “every day, all the time.”

The debt became particularly frightening when she was served with papers over $12,000 and a lien, she said, was placed against her home.

“I thought I'd be me and my little doggy living under a bridge,” Wild said. “That's how I felt. I was really scared.”

Wild turned to Bay Area Legal Services, a nonprofit law firm that provides free legal assistance to eligible residents.

Her concerns extended beyond her home. Living on about $1,000 a month in Social Security widow's benefits, Wild wanted to know whether that income could be taken to pay her debts. She also worried about what could happen to her debt after she dies.

According to Wild, attorneys at Bay Area Legal Services told her her Social Security income was protected.

The organization also looked into her home. Wild had received a federal accessibility grant through Pasco County to renovate it and add a ramp.

“He said they can't take nothing. It's all government money,” Wild recalled of the legal help she received.

What happens if you can't afford your medical debt?

Amanda Allen, director of consumer and federal litigation at Bay Area Legal Services, said Wild's fears are common, particularly among older clients concerned about leaving debt behind for their loved ones.

But Allen said Wild's circumstances offered her certain protections.

“Based on her disability and her income, she was collection-proof, so she didn't even need to worry at this juncture about a lawsuit being initiated against her,” Allen said.

Allen also sought to address one of the biggest fears Wild had about her debt: losing her home.

“Even in the worst-case scenario, if you do get sued and unfortunately lose, they cannot take your home,” Allen said. “You will not be homeless.”

The protections available to someone facing medical debt depend on their individual circumstances. Allen recommends seeking legal advice rather than assuming a creditor can, or cannot, collect certain property or income.

Facing medical debt? Start by asking questions

As part of Tampa Bay 28's ongoing “Your Money, Their Medicine” investigation into the cost of health care, the I-Team asked Allen what consumers can do when medical bills begin piling up.

I-TEAM SERIES | Your Money, Their Medicine

One of her first recommendations is simple: Don't assume the amount you're being asked to pay is your only option.

If a medical debt has been sold to a third-party collector, Allen said the company may have purchased it for a fraction of its original value.

“So it never hurts to ask, try to set up a payment plan,” she said.

Allen recommends several steps for patients facing medical bills:



Ask about financial assistance. If you received care from a nonprofit hospital, ask whether you qualify for charity care or another financial assistance program.

Check your insurance coverage. Ask whether the provider who treated you was covered by your insurance.

Request an itemized bill. Review it carefully because billing mistakes can happen.

Try to negotiate. If a debt has reached a third-party collector, ask whether it can be reduced or whether you can establish an affordable payment plan.

Don't ignore court papers. If you're sued over medical debt, contact an attorney or legal aid organization promptly to understand your rights and options.

“That's a point where you do not ignore it,” Allen said of a lawsuit. “Contact us, contact another lawyer, and see where your options are to protect yourself from any litigation and what might be the best step for you.”

Allen said Bay Area Legal Services is seeing medical-debt issues more frequently.

Florida woman thought she received another medical bill. Instead, nearly $3K in debt was erased

For Wild, getting legal help meant more than addressing the bills. It helped relieve the fear surrounding them.

“There is someone out there to help you,” she said.

Despite her health challenges, Wild says she remains focused on bettering the lives of those around her every day.

“Tomorrow I could be dead. So I have to live with that knowing,” she said. “So that's why I wave and smile.”

Her goal is simple: “Make them smile and have a good day.”

“I'm still here,” Wild said.



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Kylie McGivern works tirelessly to get results for the people of Tampa Bay. Her reporting has exposed flaws in Florida’s corrections system and unemployment process. Reach out to Kylie and our I-Team if you need help holding state leaders accountable.

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. Kylie McGivern works tirelessly to get results for the people of Tampa Bay. Her reporting has exposed flaws in Florida’s corrections system and unemployment process. Reach out to Kylie and our I-Team if you need help holding state leaders accountable.