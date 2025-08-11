Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsBack to School

Actions

Local superintendents make welcome back videos

Monday, Aug. 11, marks the first day of a new school year for many kids in the Tampa Bay area. Some local Superintendents have made welcome back videos for their students.
Local Superintendents make welcome back videos
School
Posted
and last updated

There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.

Local woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants

Latest Local News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo