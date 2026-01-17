Rescues in Action: Ruby, Ruby, and Kai

Ruby

Ruby is a two to three-year-old Siberian Husky who is ready to become part of the family!

Here's what Jolly Tails Animal Sanctuary sent us about Ruby:

"Ruby is a beautiful 2-3 year old husky who came to Jolly Tails from a backyard breeding situation. When we were called to help, she was already on her fourth litter (or more) and desperately needed care. Ruby and her puppies were severely malnourished, riddled with parasites, and living outdoors with no protection, proper nutrition, or veterinary support.

Despite everything she’s endured, Ruby is incredibly sweet, gentle, and affectionate. She’s now safe, receiving the care she always deserved, and finally getting the chance to just be a dog — not a breeding machine. Ruby is ready to trade survival mode for a forever home where she can rest, be loved, and be part of a family. She is great with kids, adults, and other dogs."

If you're interested in adopting Ruby, click here.

Ruby is a nearly two-year-old Lab/Shepherd mix with the perfect mix of playful energy and snuggly sweetness.

Here's what Pawlife Rescue Group sent us about Ruby:

"Ruby is a sweet, playful girl who’s ready to find her forever home! She’s housebroken and crate-trained, making her an easy addition to the family. Ruby loves other dogs and is always excited for playtime, whether it’s running around with canine friends or enjoying interactive games.

After the fun is over, Ruby turns into a total cuddlebug and is happiest curled up close to her people. Loud noises can make her a bit nervous, so during those moments she’ll seek comfort and reassurance from those she trusts.

This food-loving girl eats quickly, so a slow-feeder bowl helps her enjoy her meals safely. Ruby is also great with kids and would make a wonderful family companion."

If you want to take Ruby home with you, click here!

Kai

Kai is a one-year-old blue and white bully breed mix, ready to fill your home with snuggles, playtime adventures, and endless kisses.

Here is what AnimalLuvr's Dream Rescue sent us about Kai:

"Kai is a 1-year-old, adorable, squishy blue and white bully breed mix with a true second-chance story. He's only about 35lbs making him a little squishy bully. After being abandoned at an emergency vet while seriously ill, Kai never stopped trusting people. On Christmas Day, he officially joined the AnimalLuvr’s Dream Rescue family—and he’s been thriving ever since.

Thanks to amazing medical care, Kai made a full recovery and is now living his best life! He’s a happy, social boy who loves toys, runs joyfully in the yard, and has even bonded with his foster brother. Kai is friendly with everyone he meets and has a heart full of love to give.

After his neuter, Kai will be ready for his forever home."

If you want to make Kai a part of the family, click here!



