Rays host first feedback meeting, debut video rendering of proposed Tampa stadium

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing to make their case for a move to the Tampa side of the bay.

Tuesday, the team hosted the first of three public feedback sessions, as discussions moved forward around a potential stadium at Hillsborough College.

Much of the framework for the proposal was first outlined last month. Tuesday night’s meeting focused on expanding on that vision, answering questions, and gathering community input that team leaders say will help shape the next phase of negotiations.

The team also shared a newly released video rendering of the proposed project, offering a more detailed look at how the ballpark and surrounding development could transform the campus and nearby area.

Rays rendering

The proposal centers around a roughly 30,000-seat, fully indoor stadium positioned along Dale Mabry Highway, paired with a large mixed-use development across the large site.

Plans also call for a reimagined college campus footprint, along with apartments, retail space, sports medicine facilities, public gathering areas, and a combination of surface and garage parking.

Team leaders say the stadium would be designed to host at least 175 events annually, including Rays games, concerts, NCAA tournaments and major conventions. It is expected to draw 10 million visitors each year, which CEO Ken Babby bragged would be more than some Disney parks, such as Animal Kingdom or Hollywood Studios.

Babby reiterated the team’s long-term commitment to the region.

“The Tampa Bay Rays are committed to Tampa. We want to be here,” Babby told the crowd.

He has said the team aspires to open what it calls its “forever home” by April 2029, if a deal can be finalized.

The estimated cost of the ballpark remains around $2.3 billion.

WFTS

Babby said the Rays say ownership would commit at least 50 percent of the stadium cost and cover 100 percent of the surrounding private development. The team has also pledged to pay for stadium cost overruns and operating expenses.

However, a public funding partner would still be needed to complete the stadium financing plan, and several attendees pressed for more clarity Tuesday night about what that could mean for taxpayers.

Babby acknowledged that the financial framework is still being developed.

Some of the strongest questions centered on how construction could impact Hillsborough College students and athletes.

College President Ken Atwater said temporary disruptions are expected during redevelopment, including the possible use of off-site facilities for athletics.

“There will be some inconvenience that’s going to happen in the process of going on this journey,” Atwater said.

College leaders said the project would not result in tuition increases and that financial support from the Rays and the state would help fund the college's reimagining.

Public feedback was mostly enthusiastic.

Some attendees questioned congestion along Dale Mabry Highway, while others focused on maintaining affordable ticket prices and improving fan access.

“I’d like to see the return of the $10 tickets and hopefully open the upper deck,” said avid Rays fan Sam Wells.

Babby said the team intends to adjust elements of the plan based on community input as talks continue.

Two additional public feedback meetings are scheduled in the coming days as the Rays continue outreach efforts:

Tuesday, March 10, 2026

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Jefferson High School Auditorium

4401 W Cypress St.Tampa, FL 33607

Wednesday, March 11, 2026

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The Skills Center

5107 N 22nd St.Tampa, FL 33610



