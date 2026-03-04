Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man shot and killed after argument in New Port Richey: PSO

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting in New Port Richey that began as an argument, deputies said.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office (PSO) said the shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday in the Ashen Avenue area. Investigators said two men and a woman who knew each other were arguing when one man shot the other.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The woman was not injured.

Deputies said the suspect left in a vehicle before law enforcement arrived and remains at large. Authorities believe the shooting was an isolated incident between people who knew each other.

