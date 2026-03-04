Neighbors relieved as Bartow commission rejects 2,245-home Emilie development

BARTOW, Fla. — A controversial housing development in Bartow will not move forward.

I have been following the Emilie at Bartow project for the past year, speaking to both residents and the developer, CBD Real Estate. Neighbors told me they are now breathing a sigh of relief following a unanimous vote from the commission Monday night.

For 12 months, neighbors have packed meetings in Bartow, worried about what 2,245 new homes could mean for their community.

Susan Prevatt lives on a ranch along US Highway 60, where cows graze and wildlife still roam.

“We’re not Tampa. We’re not even Lakeland. We like Bartow, the coziness that it is,” Prevatt said.

Prevatt was among a large crowd opposing the project known as Emilie at Bartow, planned next to her property.

“The wildlife that is out there. This is woodland and marshland and there’s just no place for it to go anymore. We see animals dead on the side of the road because they’re being run out of their habitat,” Prevatt said.

Developers said the community would be built in four phases between 2027 and 2035, and would include conservation land, traffic improvements and infrastructure upgrades.

Residents raised red flags about flooding, traffic congestion, habitat loss and added pressure on schools and emergency services.

“If you’re going to continue to strain the first responders’ resources, then expect that something is going to go wrong,” said Rebecca Niles.

After more than five hours of public comment and debate, commissioners voted down the five separate approvals the project needed, including annexation and rezoning. Leaders argued growth must match fiscal reality and cited the project’s proximity to flood-prone areas.

“Flooding is a huge issue over there. The people that live in those areas, they are worried about losing their homes to flooding,” Niles said.

For neighbors like Prevatt, the decision protects what they say makes Bartow special.

"We’ve seen subdivision, after subdivision, after subdivision come in, and we finally just had enough,” Prevatt said.

Developers could revise and resubmit plans in the future. I had a brief phone call with developer David Waronke. He said he will reevaluate the concerns of residents and commissioners before deciding next steps.



Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it's had on some of our most vulnerable populations.

