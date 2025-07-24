Living rent-free: how the love of travel and pets created a new community

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For anyone who owns a pet and wants to take a trip, you know, it can be a hassle finding someone to watch your dog or cat. Additionally, the cost of boarding or hiring a sitter can add up.

The love of our pets is now helping people live rent-free.

"I haven't paid rent in more than a year," Carlyn Shaw, a professional house sitter, said.

Shaw told ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska she's spent the past year booking homes through Trusted Housesitters.

"I've used this app in 13 different states in the United States. I did two houses in New Zealand, two house sits in Australia, and a house sit in Bali, Indonesia," Shaw said. "These aren't crash pads. These are people's homes."

We interviewed Shaw at a home in St. Petersburg, Florida. She told Paluska that the owner is 83 years old and needs someone to watch her cat, "Ziggy."

"She's a traveler as well. She's in France right now visiting her daughter and grandkids," Shaw said.

Shaw is also a life coach and a consultant. She helped Joe Miller learn how to use the app and coached him on how to approach homeowners to get selected for his first sit.

"She helps you understand more about what the app does," Miller said. "The filters, how to approach the homeowners, how to design your profile, what they're looking for. It's not a dating app. It's like, 'Hey, how can I rent your house for free? You know, so you need to understand what their (homeowners) mindset is as well."

Miller is now house-sitting in a $2-million house on the water that overlooks the Sunshine Skyway. He is taking care of two Labrador retrievers.

"Financially, does it make sense for you?" Paluska asked. "Oh, yeah, absolutely. "They are like, 'Hey, can you stay here if you watch my pets?' No matter who you are in the world, everybody is trying to save a little money, especially with pets when you travel."

"The love of animals is hooking people up," Paluska said.

"Yeah, I love it," Miller said with a smile.

According to a recently released report from Zillow, the average rent price in Florida is $2,450. That is 16% above the national average.

"And, financially, you think it's helped you out?" Paluska asked. "1,000,000% financially, this has helped me out. I went from the stress of monthly rent to being able to travel and live. I'm not responsible for anything."

"What if you end up homeless?" Paluska asked.

"I won't, the people that I know that are living on this, and the people that I've helped sign up for this. Everyone has found what they needed."

Shaw is an affiliate for Trusted Housesitters. If you would like to connect with her to learn more or explore potential discounts on the yearly membership, you can reach her at www.carlynshaw.com.