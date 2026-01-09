Youth American Grand Prix brings world-class dance talent to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of talented dancers are in Tampa this week for the “Youth American Grand Prix.”

The dance competition is known as the “American Idol of Dance” and holds auditions and workshops in 19 international locations and 29 in the United States.

Dancers between the ages of nine and 19 compete over several days. For younger dancers, it’s a chance to get scholarships to summer intensives or full-time programs. For older dancers, it’s an opportunity to help them get a job. Everyone gets to learn from experienced judges.

Naha Oliveros is a ten-year-old dancer from Tampa. She said this year, she’s just here for the experience.

"Well, I just love about this experience is that I can meet other people and see how other dances from other places is really cool to see," she said.

The competition runs through Sunday and is free for the public to watch. You can also buy tickets to Saturday’s gala performance featuring ballet stars from around the world.