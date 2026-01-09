Rays among 9 teams that cut ties with Main Street Sports Group

TAMPA, Fla. — Main Street — which broadcasts games under the FanDuel Sports brand, including the Tampa Bay Rays — emerged from bankruptcy in early 2025 but is already facing deep financial trouble again, according to ESPN. Reports indicate the company could dissolve after the current NBA and NHL seasons unless it finds a buyer, with streaming platform DAZN recently walking away from talks.

Aside from the Rays, the Braves, Reds, Tigers, Royals, Angels, Marlins, Brewers, and Cardinals have terminated their contracts, declining pay cuts in new rights contracts.

This gives teams the flexibility to seek new broadcasting arrangements, including a possible move to MLB’s in-house media operation.