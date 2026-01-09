Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rays among 9 teams that cut ties with Main Street Sports Group

Baseball in the Grass
Storyblocks
One aged and worn hardball or baseball laying in the green grass.
Baseball in the Grass
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Main Street — which broadcasts games under the FanDuel Sports brand, including the Tampa Bay Rays — emerged from bankruptcy in early 2025 but is already facing deep financial trouble again, according to ESPN. Reports indicate the company could dissolve after the current NBA and NHL seasons unless it finds a buyer, with streaming platform DAZN recently walking away from talks.

Aside from the Rays, the Braves, Reds, Tigers, Royals, Angels, Marlins, Brewers, and Cardinals have terminated their contracts, declining pay cuts in new rights contracts.

This gives teams the flexibility to seek new broadcasting arrangements, including a possible move to MLB’s in-house media operation.

New mental health programs making an impact in Florida

Florida Behavioral Health Association's Scott Burgess shared with Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Wendy Ryan the successes of new initiatives being tested across Florida.

Florida Behavioral Health Association Chairman discusses success of new mental health programs

Latest Local News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.