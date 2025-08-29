Gulfport best friends give back to local non-profits through new business

GULFPORT, Fla. — Depending on the time and day, you never know who or what you'll see at Wonder Works on Gulfport Boulevard.

Best friends Amiee Kosta and Erin East met in Gulfport, which is what makes their new business so special.

“We do workshops for kids, grown-up, we hold space for non-profits to have their meetings, or to hold groups, things like that, we really just wanted to create a hub where Gulfport can come and be,” said Kosta.

The best friends officially opened the co-working, co-creative event space in May inside an old 1926 Bungalow.

“It once served as Gulfport’s home demonstration club house, which was a group of women in the community that wanted to give back to the community with home economics, crafts, community service,” said Kosta.

Now it’s like the cottage has gone full circle. Aimee and Erin offer the space to non-profits and local artists free of charge.

“We’re very focused on the non-profits in the area, we both served on different boards, so I think just being members of this community and wanting to be involved together,” said Kosta.

Art teacher Erin Kennedy says that before Wonder Works, it was a challenge finding the right spot to host her workshops.

“I need some type of creative space that’s safe, has a spot for mom to hang out, has an accessible bathroom, and those kinds of things, and it’s also not in my house,” said Kennedy.

As for the rest of the community, consider signing up for a monthly membership, and the cottage becomes a seamless transition between work and home. City Councilwoman Marlene Shaw has become a regular.

“We do have where we can meet with residents at city hall but it’s a more formal setting and I was finding that it wasn’t necessarily as comfortable for residents as this space would be,” said Shaw.

Aimee and Erin say the best part may be the opportunity to meet new Gulfport neighbors every day.

“Every time someone walks through the door for the first time they get excited, they see the space and think of ways they want to be involved,” said East. “It just feels good; it’s everything we dreamed of coming true.”

