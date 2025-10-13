More than 100 families receive diapers, feminine products at Beth El Farmworkers Ministry drive

TAMPA, Fla. — This weekend, members of our Tampa Bay 28, along with other local Hispanic journalists, spent time giving back to farm workers in our area.

It was a part of the giving season through the Tampa chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. At the Beth El Farmworkers Ministry in Wimauma, more than 100 families and their kids got free feminine products and diapers for the monthly diaper distribution day.

Program leaders said up to 9000 diapers were handed out, along with cleaning supplies and other important household resources.

Beth-El Farmworkers Ministry also holds church services and weekly food pantries for farmworkers across the Tampa Bay-area.

Visit their website here to find more information on how to volunteer or donate.



