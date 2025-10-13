Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Homes temporarily evacuated amid hazardous material situation on South Covina Circle: Tampa Fire Rescue

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR) said crews are responding to a hazardous material situation on South Covina Circle.

TFR said the call was initially reported as a structure fire due to the large amount of smoke in the area. After arrival, crews determined it was actually a hazardous materials situation.

TFR's Hazardous Materials team and the Tampa Police Department's Bomb Squad were called to the scene and nearby homes have been temporarily evacuated while crews work to secure the area.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

