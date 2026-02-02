Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nightly southbound I-275 ramp closures start in downtown Tampa for interchange project

Florida Department of Transportation
Southbound I-275 drivers in Tampa will face nightly ramp closures starting Sunday evening.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), the Exit 45A ramp to Downtown East-West, serving Jefferson Street and Ashley Drive, will close every night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 5, weather permitting.

Motorists should use Exit 46A, turn right on Floribraska Avenue, then left on Tampa Street, continuing south to access Scott Street, Laurel Street, and Cass Street.

FDOT urges caution in the work zone and reminds drivers to watch for pedestrians and construction crews.

The temporary closures are part of the Downtown Tampa Interchange (I-275/I-4) Safety and Operational Improvements project, which requires nighttime construction activity along interstate ramps.

