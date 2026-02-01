TAMPA, Fla. — Beads flew, cannons roared, and revelers filled Bayshore Boulevard as Gasparilla 2026 took over Tampa.

The annual pirate invasion kicked off with sirens and plenty of noise, with Mayor Jane Castor tossing beads to cheering crowds as floats rolled past in a sea of color, music, and cannon fire. From barely-there outfits to fur coats braving the chill, attendees embraced the party in true Gasparilla fashion.

WATCH: Mayor Castor surrenders key to the city

Paradegoers like 22-year-old Mia Savic from St. Petersburg said looking good was as important as staying warm, while others laughed off their skimpy ensembles despite the cold. The atmosphere was pure Tampa tradition: pirates, partiers, and families crowding the route to celebrate one of the city’s most beloved events.

Gasparilla’s reputation as one of the loudest, rowdiest parades in the country was on full display, with locals and visitors alike soaking up the madness along the water. As the floats fired and beads soared, the only rules were to have fun, shout loudly, and maybe bring an extra coat.

WATCH: Gasparilla 2026 parade brings beads, cannons, and wild costumes to Tampa

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28's "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean's next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.