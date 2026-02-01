Chilly Fan Fest sets the stage for outdoor hockey spectacle in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Before Sunday’s Stadium Series game, fans packed the Pregame fan festival with hours of activities before heading into the stadium.

Thousands attended the fan fest to shoot pucks, meet players, and show off their love for hockey.

Some took it to new heights, including Barbora Skopalova, who participated in a human claw machine filled with prizes.

"There's tickets to the Lightning games. There's a signed hockey stick. And I think some other prizes. So everybody is clearly lining up for this first because they knew where the good stuff is."

Skopalova found what she was hoping for: tickets to a Lightning game.

"What was the strategy in there?"

"I knew going in that I had to dig deep and grab fast. I have long arms. I had to use my 5-10 height right,” she said.”

Lightning fans were everywhere, many wearing special Stadium Series jerseys.

Others, like Jeanette Sampson, dressed for the cold conditions with a blue fur coat.

"Every precaution. Got my Lightning socks on. Got my Lightning jacket. So I'm ready."

Courtney Lagampa added extra flair for the special game with sparkly boots.

"I made them. So they are Sabrina Carpenter influenced, and I put a bunch of jewels on them today."

Some Boston fans said they were surprised by the chilly Tampa weather.

"We were hoping for a nice warm weekend away but did not get that,” said Stephen Brand.

The longest line at the fan fest was for a photo opportunity with Lord Stanley’s Cup.

"Feels like a dream it's absolutely amazing. It's unreal,” said Jason Myers.

Outdoor hockey in Tampa once seemed unlikely, but after years of discussion, it became a reality.

"God gave us the perfect weather. Go Bolts,” said Sampson.

The stadium has hosted countless major events, and this was the latest, creating what many fans described as a Super Bowl atmosphere for hockey.

