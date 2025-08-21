USF on-campus stadium to feature 'longest bar in the state of Florida'

TAMPA, Fla. — USF shared a new sizzle video of the on-campus stadium coming soon.
In the video, USF said the stadium will seat over 35,000, have luxury suites, and feature a rooftop bar they said is "the longest in the state of Florida."
A stadium walk and other outdoor features were shown as part of the project.
In April, the board of trustees approved an updated stadium plan, which added over $8 million to the original costs.
The stadium is scheduled to be ready for the 2027 football season.
