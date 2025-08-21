Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

USF on-campus stadium to feature 'longest bar in the state of Florida'

New video shows more renderings of the on-campus stadium coming to USF.
Video of new on-campus stadium at USF
USF stadium rendering
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — USF shared a new sizzle video of the on-campus stadium coming soon.

In the video, USF said the stadium will seat over 35,000, have luxury suites, and feature a rooftop bar they said is "the longest in the state of Florida."

Rooftop Bar

A stadium walk and other outdoor features were shown as part of the project.

Stadium walk

In April, the board of trustees approved an updated stadium plan, which added over $8 million to the original costs.

The stadium is scheduled to be ready for the 2027 football season.

Watch full video

Video of new on-campus stadium at USF

“You know, it might just be time we take a look if HOAs are really even necessary.
Maybe we should just do away with homeowner associations as a whole.”

South Florida lawmaker Rep. Juan Carlos Porras (R-Miami) says it may be time to do away with homeowners associations altogether, as more Floridians speak out about rising fees, costly lawsuits, and even arrests tied to HOA disputes. He said this week that he is considering filing legislation in the next session that would abolish HOAs statewide.

Lawmaker looks to ban HOAs

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.