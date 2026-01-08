Teen struck by train in Brandon, transported to hospital: Officials

BRANDON, Fla. — A train hit a teenage student on Thursday morning in Brandon, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

In the preliminary investigation, HCSO said the teen was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened just after 8 a.m. Jan. 8, when a CSX train struck the teen pedestrian on the tracks located between Lakewood Drive and Limona Road in Brandon, according to officials.

HCSO and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

Officials said the teen was evaluated at the scene by EMS before being hospitalized.

There were no injuries to the train crew.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.