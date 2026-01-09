Boys & Girls Club of Greater Tampa Bay celebrating 100 years

TAMPA, Fla. — As you're driving around Tampa Bay Friday night, you may notice a lot of buildings, memorials and landmarks lit up in blue. There is a reason for that. It’s a way to celebrate an organization that has been lighting up the lives of children in our area for the past century.

It’s not just a new year for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Tampa Bay, it’s a centennial year. Throughout 2026, they’ll be celebrating their 100th anniversary in various ways.

“Oh, we are really excited about our centennial, I believe that we are setting up for an excellent way to be able to honor our past as well as looking forward toward our future,” said Catrese Estes Allen.

As Vice President of Regional Services, Allen helps oversee more than 60 clubs across Tampa Bay. She says the Boys & Girls Club provides a voice in the community for thousands of students.

“I think the main reason why we are the voice is because we are paying close attention to the next voice behind it,” said Allen. “One thing that we do well at our Boys & Girls Club is that we meet our kids where they are. Meeting them where they are is understanding where they are and where they want to be.”

This week, students used beads to customize their own personal number 100.

Then the beads are fused, creating a lifelong keepsake. For some of these students, it’s the first time learning about the anniversary.

“That’s actually kind of cool, it’s really amazing knowing that there has been a Boys & Girls Club for 100 years,” said 14-year-old Melany Brito.

“It’s remarkable and to know and believe that we’ve been around for such a long time, knowing that we have been resilient during the times that we’ve had, going through the ups and downs, and to see that we are still standing strong,” said Allen.

It’s fitting that on Jan. 9, 2026, the Boys & Girls Club is asking the community to celebrate with them.

“It’s a play on numbers, as we can see it’s 1/9/26, 1926 is when we came about, and was founded,” said Allen. “So actually, we are having a light up the city event where we are going to have different places throughout the Tampa Bay area that are going to illuminate the color blue, it stands for hope, stability and opportunity.”

Everyone is welcome to join in the celebration.

“Absolutely, paint your community blue,” said Allen.



