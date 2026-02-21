WATCH: 2026 Gasparilla Distance Classic finish line day 1 – Hour 2

TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of runners took over Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa for the 2026 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic on Saturday. Watch finishers with the Tampa Bay 28 finish line camera.

Videos are in 15-minute increments. See the time in the video to find your finish! These are the second hour of clips.

Saturday| Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line Hour 2

Time: 01:43:36 - 01:58:37

Saturday| Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line Hour 2-a

Download link: https://bit.ly/4kTxSNg

Time: 01:58:38 - 02:13:33

Saturday| Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line Hour 2-B

Download link: https://bit.ly/4c7JfyB

Time: 02:13:34 - 02:28:27

Saturday| Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line Hour 2-c

Download link: https://bit.ly/3ZOOn3q

Time: 02:28:28 - 02:43:28

2026 Gasparilla Distance Classic finish line day 1 – Hour 2-d

Download link: https://bit.ly/4cFMJbK