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WATCH: 2026 Gasparilla Distance Classic finish line day 1 – Hour 4

Day 1 video below
WATCH: 2026 Gasparilla Distance Classic finish line day 1 – Hour 4
WFTS
WATCH: 2026 Gasparilla Distance Classic finish line day 1 – Hour 4
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TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of runners took over Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa for the 2026 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic on Saturday. Watch finishers with the Tampa Bay 28 finish line camera.

Videos are in 15-minute increments. See the time in the video to find your finish! These are the fourth hour of clips.

2026 Gasparilla Distance Classic finish line day 1 – Hour 4

Time: 03:43:41 - 03:58:41

2026 Gasparilla Distance Classic finish line day 1 – Hour 4-a

Download link: https://bit.ly/3Ol7jV0

Time: 03:58:42 - 04:13:42

2026 Gasparilla Distance Classic finish line day 1 – Hour 4-b

Download link: https://bit.ly/4kOIP2x

Time: 04:13:43- 04:17: 57

2026 Gasparilla Distance Classic finish line day 1 – Hour 4-c

Download link: https://bit.ly/4c6y21p

Citrus County family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees

Tommy Green was visiting his family in Citrus County to celebrate his birthday. He suffered a heart attack while swimming with the manatees, according to his family.

Family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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Join us at the Tampa Bay 28 Health & Fitness Expo, February 20th and 21st at the Tampa Convention Center.

Click Here to Get Race Results and Times from this year's race!