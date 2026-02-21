WATCH: 2026 Gasparilla Distance Classic finish line day 1 – Hour 4

TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of runners took over Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa for the 2026 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic on Saturday. Watch finishers with the Tampa Bay 28 finish line camera.

Videos are in 15-minute increments. See the time in the video to find your finish! These are the fourth hour of clips.

2026 Gasparilla Distance Classic finish line day 1 – Hour 4

Time: 03:43:41 - 03:58:41

2026 Gasparilla Distance Classic finish line day 1 – Hour 4-a

Download link: https://bit.ly/3Ol7jV0

Time: 03:58:42 - 04:13:42

2026 Gasparilla Distance Classic finish line day 1 – Hour 4-b

Download link: https://bit.ly/4kOIP2x

Time: 04:13:43- 04:17: 57

2026 Gasparilla Distance Classic finish line day 1 – Hour 4-c

Download link: https://bit.ly/4c6y21p