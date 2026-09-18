Save the Garden organization submits petition seeking to overturn Church of Scientology deal

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Dozens of people showed up to a Clearwater City Council meeting to discuss handing over public streets to the Church of Scientology.

On Thursday, Clearwater City Council held a first reading on whether to transfer the city rights-of-way for two roads and an alley to the Church of Scientology.

The city council considered a request from Myrtle Development LLC for city rights-of-way for portions of Laura Street, a 15 ft. platted alley, and North Street.

"Only the Laura right-of-way is open to traffic. The purpose of the vacation is to support and facilitate the construction of what we think will be a world class, family entertainment center. It's going to get built on approximately 5.5 acres of vacant land in downtown Clearwater," said Bob Potter, an attorney representing the Church of Scientology.

EVO® Entertainment prepares to develop its flagship family entertainment center at the entrance to the Cleveland Street corridor.

The 83,000-square-foot project would be located at Cleveland Street and Myrtle Avenue.

The grassroots organization, Save the Garden, gave city leaders a petition with more than 10,000 signatures seeking to overturn the council's previous decision on South Garden Avenue.

"Most citizens are not millionaires or billionaires, but a city street belongs to the people," said Brooks Gibbs, Save the Garden Campaign Director.

Clearwater City Council handed over the road to the Church of Scientology in June.

A spokesperson for the church called the petition "unlawful" and said construction has already begun on South Garden Avenue under the city's approval.

City officials said the city attorney is expected to present council with options on how to move forward after receiving the petition.



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.