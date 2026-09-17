CLEARWATER, FLORIDA — Fingerprints, DNA and cellular data took center stage Thursday during Day 4 of the murder trial against Tomas Kosowski in Pinellas County.

The state continued walking Judge Joseph Bulone through evidence it says connects Kosowski to the murder of Steven Cozzi, including an in-depth analysis of a bathroom at Blanchard Law Firm.

WATCH: Kosowski cross-examines witnesses for first time in murder trial

Kosowski cross-examines witnesses for first time as murder trial enters day 4 in Pinellas County

Experts testified the blood stains found there indicate they were caused by movement — not a static event.

"An actual bloodletting event caused by an action occurred in this particular area of the bathroom," said Anna Cox, who specializes in blood stain pattern analysis.

Other experts spoke to the discovery of Cozzi's DNA found in samples taken from the bathroom, and Kosowski's DNA on the exterior door of the bathroom.

"This provides very strong support for the proposition that the toothbrush represented from Steven Cozzi and Tomas Kosowski are both contributors to these DNA results," said Chad Summerfield with FIU's National Forensic Science Technology.

That testimony prompted Kosowski — who is representing himself — to cross-examine multiple witnesses for the first time in the trial. The courtroom fell silent as he began questioning witnesses.

Pool Kosowski cross-examines witnesses for the first time Thursday

Kosowski probed the DNA results directly.

"Just to confirm, I do remember your testimony at your deposition and you did say that none of my DNA was found in that bathroom at that time," said Kosowski.

He also attempted to diminish DNA findings on used paper towels in the bathroom by questioning the ratios of contributors — a line of questioning experts did not concede to.

"So you have an astronomically high likelihood ratio on one side... and then you have a likelihood ratio that's minuscule compared to that," Kosowski stated breaking down the evidence.

"It's not my job to say it's minuscule," Summerfield responded.

Kosowski also cross-examined witnesses over analysis of his cell phone records — evidence he objected to. Experts said the records showed he traveled from his Tarpon Springs home to a South Florida dumpster on the day of Cozzi's alleged murder.

"You can see the records are consistent with the phone traveling away from the law firm, south through Pinellas, Sarasota, Fort Myers, and eventually heading east on Tamiami Trail. You can see the cell phone travels by and is in the area of a dumpster," said Kevin Corrigan, a special agent with the FBI's Cellular Analysis Survey Team.

The state alleges Kosowski dumped Cozzi's body in a dumpster before it was transported to a landfill site, where experts searched for Cozzi's body and were ultimately unsuccessful.

Kosowski questioned how long the device showed his phone stopped at the dumpster.

"It's hard to say, but it's consistent with it being in the area for maybe a minute or so," said Corrigan.

Kosowski confirmed that duration — "So somebody stopped at that dumpster for one minute?" he inquired.

Throughout the day, Kosowski continued objecting to multiple pieces of evidence and, in some cases, became combative with the state over pieces of evidnece.

"I haven't seen any PowerPoint. We don't have PowerPoint at the jail," Kosowski said.

Thursday marked the most cross-examination heard from Kosowski since the trial began. Despite this, his defense strategy remains unclear. The trial resumes Friday morning at 10:15 a.m.

PAST TRIAL COVERAGE:





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Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.