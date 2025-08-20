Julie Salomone joined Tampa Bay 28 as a general assignment reporter in 2017.

She previously worked for WFTV in Orlando, FL.

"I covered numerous stories that will forever change me. I was one of the first reporters to arrive on the scene at Pulse nightclub in 2016 after a gunman killed 49 people. I will never forget a mother who was frantically searching for her daughter," said Julie.

Prior to Orlando, Julie worked for WFTX in Fort Myers as a reporter and anchor. She investigated the county's EMS system and discovered ambulance delays and failures with the communication devices. Her stories prompted a state investigation by the Florida Department of Health.

Julie started her career as a reporter and anchor at WXOW in La Crosse, WI. She is a native Floridian and grew up in Sarasota.

She attended the University of South Florida in Tampa. Her father encouraged her to pursue a career in journalism. Julie's father passed away from a heart attack during her sophomore year at USF.

"Dad was right. Journalism is a perfect fit!" said Julie.

If you have a story idea for Julie, send her an email at julie.salomone@TampaBay28.com. You may also follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

Recent Articles by Julie: