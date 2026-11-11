Precautionary boil water notice issued for Tarpon Springs customers south of Anclote River

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice is in effect for City of Tarpon Springs water customers south of the Anclote River after a contractor error caused a brief drop in water pressure Wednesday.

City officials said the potable water system experienced a low-pressure issue on Wednesday. Water pressure has since been fully restored and is operating normally.

The boil water notice was issued as a precaution following the disruption.

Residents in the affected area should bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, washing dishes or preparing food. Bottled water can also be used for those activities.

Officials said tap water can still be used for showering and bathing as long as it is not swallowed.

City crews are testing the water quality and expect the precautionary notice to be lifted within 48 to 72 hours.

Residents can also sign up for City of Tarpon Springs alerts.