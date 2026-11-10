St. Pete residents and businesses fight Chick-fil-A expansion

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — An expansion project of a local Chick-fil-A could displace businesses and push families out of their homes.

"We should be celebrating our third anniversary this month and it's not a celebration, it's a scramble to figure out what our future looks like," said Anulak Sing Phiphat.

Watch report from Casey Albritton:

Businesses and residents to be displaced by Chick-fil-A

Anulak Sing Phiphat said for the last three years, his freshwater specialty shop has been his passion.

"I'm able to share the wonder with a lot of kids and families that have never had their first fish tank," said Phiphat.

But now the shop’s future is unknown.

"I was planning to stay here. We have a big investment we just did to have equipment and inventory for the holidays here…and now like, happy holidays, you're getting kicked out," said Phiphat.

St. Pete City Council just voted in favor of land-use and zoning changes that will allow the Chick-fil-A on Fourth Street North to expand its parking lot and drive-thru into nearby land.

WFTS

The expansion is aimed to alleviate traffic backups and improve pedestrian safety, but the that expansion would require the demolition and relocation of seven apartments and several local businesses, including the Aquatic Galleria.

"It's been definitely an emotional roller coaster to think about being able to afford a new space," said Phiphat.

Phiphat said moving puts his business at risk.

"Now the potential to have to break it all down and move it, and the potential loss of life…it could be catastrophic, for the business, for these animals that don’t have their own independent life systems," said Phiphat.

"It's really hard to right now to own a small business, its really hard right now to afford housing," said Andy Oliver.

Reverend Andy Oliver at Allendale United Methodist Church in St. Petersburg put up a sign in front of his church in support of the businesses and residents.

"As a community, we have to stand up to those on the margins, those who are the most vulnerable," said Oliver.

Tampa Bay 28's Casey Albritton did reach out to Chick-fil-A multiple times and hasn't heard back yet.

Phiphat said Chick-fil-A did offer to help them move, but doesn’t know details on how.

"It's not like we had time to figure this out or plan for it…I wouldn’t have signed for a renewal, I would have put that investment in a new space," he said.



Share Your Story with Casey



Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

Contact Casey Albritton First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.