Gas leak prompts evacuation of Oldsmar Walmart on Tampa Road

OLDSMAR, Fla. — A Walmart in Oldsmar was evacuated Wednesday morning after a gas leak was reported following overnight welding operations, according to Palm Harbor Fire Rescue.

Emergency crews responded to the Walmart on Tampa Road and evacuated all employees and customers from the building as a precaution.

Officials said fire crews are conducting extensive ventilation operations because of the size of the store. Crews are working to clear the building and ensure conditions are safe before anyone is allowed back inside.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the immediate area while emergency operations continue.

No injuries were reported in the release.

It was not immediately clear how long the store would remain evacuated.